Prince Rupert RCMP has ended a search for a 55-year-old missing man who was found deceased on Oct. 4. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP has ended a search for a 55-year-old missing man who was found deceased on Oct. 4. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

1 dead, another injured after incident at Prince Rupert mall

Prince Rupert RCMP and emergency services are on scene

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

One person is dead and another critically injured after a serious incident at Ocean Centre Mall.

Prince Rupert RCMP said they were called to the area shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 21).

When arrived, the two people were found.

“The investigation is unfolding and we are asking people to avoid the Ocean Centre Mall as police work to gather evidence,” police said in a statement shortly after 10:30 a.m.

In an unrelated news conference in Victoria, Premier David Eby started a housing anouncement sending his thoughts to the people in Prince Rupert.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Prince Rupert RCMP confirms there has been an incident at the Ocean Side Mall in Prince Rupert downtown core just before 9 a.m on Nov. 21.

Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the detachment said there is no threat to the public.

Second Street is cordoned off and emergency services are on the scene.

More to come …

Prince Rupert RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Widow of Penticton man reacts to $2K fine levied against driver who killed her husband
Next story
Eby drills down on age-restrictive stratas, municipal targets in new housing measures

Just Posted

The community gathered for Remembrance Day services at Douglas Park on Nov. 11, 2022. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: ‘Official’ conflict or not, Langley veterans deserve recognition Nov. 11

Election sign clusters like this could be a thing of the past if the Township council approves a plan to ban them from public property. (Langley Advance Times files)
Township moves towards ban on election signs on public property

16 rinks competed at the 2022 Ryder Cup at the Langley Curling Centre from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Ryder cup at Langley Curling Centre a welcome return to a post-COVID normal

Hayley Clay, with 6-month-old Juniper, posed for pictures at the Christmas Tea hosted by The Thank You For Caring Society. The event drew 350 people to the Cascades Casino Ballroom Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 350 attend annual Christmas tea fundraiser in Langley