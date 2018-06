Ridge Meadows RCMP say one person is dead following a serious collision in Maple Ridge Tuesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. along Golden Ears Way at 203rd Street near the Golden Ears bridge.

@RidgeRCMP confirming last night’s accident at Golden Ears Way and 203rd tragically resulted in one fatality. Official release later today. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) June 6, 2018

Both east and westbound lanes were closed for several hours, before reopening around 6 a.m. Wednesday.