1 man dead after shooting at Coquitlam park: IHIT

The gunman is still at large, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

A man has died after being shot at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park the evening of Monday, April 19. (Twitter/IHIT)

A man has died after being shot in a Coquitlam park Monday evening.

“The suspect is still at large,” according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit (IHIT) about the incident at Town Centre Park.

Emergency crews were called to 1299 Pinetree Way at around 6:30 p.m on April 19. The victim was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

IHIT is heading to #CoquitlamBC for a homicide that occurred earlier this evening near the skate park at 1299 Pinetree Way. One man is dead after being shot. Suspect is at large. Witnesses please contact @cqrcmp or the IHIT info line 1-877-551-4448 pic.twitter.com/Z10Ku6BS7p — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) April 20, 2021

Witnesses are asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP or the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

