One person died on SilverStar Mountain Resort’s back side Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Powder Gulch area. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

One person died on SilverStar Mountain Resort’s back side Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Powder Gulch area. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

1 person dead at SilverStar ski resort near Vernon; investigation ongoing

One person died Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Powder Gulch area on SilverStar Mountain Resort’s back side

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon has confirmed a fatality on the slopes Saturday, Dec. 18.

A person died in the Powder Gulch area on SilverStar’s back side of the mountain.

That’s all that is known at this time.

“In the wake of Saturday’s incident, we at SilverStar Mountain Resort offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” said the Star’s Ian Jenkins, director of sales, marketing and accommodation.

SilverStar will not comment further as the incident is being investigated by the RCMP, who have not released any information.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Vernon family in need of items after fire

READ MORE: NHL postpones cross-border games, teams to play under ‘enhanced’ protocols due to COVID threat

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

DeathSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
Next story
‘She is no more’: Alberta icefield rollover survivor who lost wife wants report released

Just Posted

Langley Christian Lightning defeated South Delta 83-59 to take silver at the 2021 girls Tsumura Basketball Invitational ( TBI) at Langley Events Centre. Lightning player Colette Vander Hoven is seen during Day 2 play against Seaquam. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Tsumura Invitational wraps in Langley with a bronze for Lightning

St. Joseph’s Deacon Dan Ritchie confirmed that this year’s Christmas Day dinner at the Catholic church has been cancelled due to COVID. (Langley Advance Times files)
Pandemic forces cancellation of Langley Christmas dinner

Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre, the Vancouver Giants (14-12-1-0) returned to the win column after a 3-1 decision over the visiting Prince George Cougars (12-15-0-0).(Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants snap losing streak with win over Cougars

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley MLAs? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Liberal caucus floats all-party committee in reaction to emergencies