11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. as top doc urges caution amid ‘encouraging’ low rates

Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced that two care home outbreaks would be declared over

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens during a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

B.C.’s top doctor says that as COVID-19 daily case counts remain low and more outbreaks end, people need to remain cautious and “proceed with care” as the province enters the third week of its reopening plan.

Between Friday afternoon and Saturday mid-day, 11 British Columbians tested positive for COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced during a news conference in Victoria on May 30. No new deaths recorded at this time.

That brings the total number of active test-positive cases to 228 in the province, predominately in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, Henry said.

“The numbers of new cases continue to stay low in our second week of our restart, that is good news and very encouraging,” Henry said.

“This tell us sthat we still need to be cautious and proceed with care and do what we can to prevent transmission. That includes staying away from others if we are feeling unwell, washing our hands regularly, covering our mouth when he cough, keeping that physical distance from others, and keeping our number of close contacts small.”

Some more good news announced Saturday included the end of two outbreaks at Lower Mainland care homes – including Haro Park, one of the first care facilities to be impacted by the virus.

“We know that residents were severely impacted by COVID-19 very early in ur pandemic so this is very good news,” Henry said, adding her thanks to those on the front lines at the care home.

There are still 14 active outbreaks, 13 of those in long-term care homes and the other in an acute care ward at Abbotsford hospital.

There were no new community outbreaks.

