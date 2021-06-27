(Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress file)

140-year heat record shattered in Chilliwack Saturday

Record likely to be short lived as hot weather continues throughout the week

Saturday’s blistering heat was Chilliwack’s hottest summer day on record, at a sweltering 40.9 C.

Records for the community go back 140 years, to 1881. In all those years, the hottest day recorded previously was July 29, 2009 when it reached 38.3 C.

Roger Pannett, Chilliwack’s volunteer weather observer, said Saturday’s weather also smashed the record in nearby Agassiz, which was set in August 1898 at 39.4 C.

It’s likely to be a short-lived record, though, as Environment Canada is forecasting highs well over 40 C throughout the early week. They’ve issued both heat warnings and air quality warnings, as pollution settles in throughout the Fraser Valley.

And there is little respite when the sun goes down, he added. On Saturday night, at 9:30 p.m., the temperature had only dropped to 32 C.

Communities across the Fraser Valley have set up cooling centres for residents.

READ MORE: Air quality advisory in effect for parts of Vancouver, Fraser Valley amid heatwave

READ MORE: Seven cooling centre locations opening in Chilliwack during heat wave

