A man runs along the False Creek seawall at dusk, in Vancouver, on March 24, 2020. Three people were attacked along the seawall on the night of April 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

15-year-old boy charged in series of attacks along Vancouver’s seawall

1 man, 2 women reported being punched and kicked by a stranger April 30

A 57-year-old man was chased and assaulted by a stranger while walking along Vancouver’s seawall Saturday (April 30) night.

He was one of three victims, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The man called 911 around 9:15 p.m. after someone ran after him along the seawall near the Olympic Village, caught him, and repeatedly punched and kicked him.

While searching for the suspect, police found two women who also reported that they had been punched by a stranger.

Soon after, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy in the area who they believe committed the attacks. He was taken to jail and charged with three counts of assault before being released.

VPD says it was just one of numerous violent incidents it responded to over the weekend, including a woman who had a rock thrown at her, a man who was stabbed, a teen who was bear sprayed and had his skateboard stolen, and a woman who was assaulted and robbed.

