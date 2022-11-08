Homicide Investigators on scene in the 44400 block of South Sumas Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Paul Henderson/Twitter)

2 bodies found in Chilliwack home; homicide investigators called in

Unclear if the apparent homicides are linked to the illicit drug trade or gang conflict

Homicide investigators are in Chilliwack after two bodies were discovered inside a home east of Lickman Road.

Local police became aware of the fatalities, inside a home in the 44400 block of South Sumas Road, shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 8).

As the deaths are being considered suspicious, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in.

“At this stage, it appears to be an isolated incident and it is not believed that there is a threat to the public at this time,” a statement from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said.

“Investigators are working to determine motive and whether these deaths have any links to the drug trade or ongoing gang conflict.”

More to come.

Breaking NewsCrime

