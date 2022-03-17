(BC Lottery Corporation photo)

(BC Lottery Corporation photo)

2 Lotto 6/49 jackpots won in the Lower Mainland in one week

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816

A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Vancouver hit a whopping $6-million jackpot — impressively, it was the only ticket in Canda to match all six winning numbers: 1, 3, 8, 14, 15 and 16.

This is the second ticket purchased in the Lower Mainland the same week that landed a jackpot. John and Travis Bonner of Chilliwack purchased a winning ticket for the March 9 Lotto 6/49 draw at Unsworth Market, netting them a cool $8-million and some sweet new rides.

READ MORE: Uncle and nephew from Chilliwack share $8 million Lotto 6/49 win

On top of that, a ticket purchased in Nanaimo matched four out of four numbers to win the top Extra prize of $500,000.

READ MORE: Nanaimo lotto player wins $500,000 on the Extra

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816. The odds of matching 4/4 on the Extra are 1 in 3,764,376.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lottery

Previous story
‘Complete change in our quality of life’: Long COVID a burden for many Canadians
Next story
2 Pokemon card collectors to get refunds in B.C. online scam case

Just Posted

Workshop for young, emerging, and professional jazz music artists will take place on March 27 at Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley musicians organize jazz workshop for all ages and skill levels

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley City math too costly for residents

Fraser Valley Bandits announced the organization has re-signed its 2021 “Team MVP,” Alex Campbell, ahead of the club’s inaugural season at Langley Events Centre. (Fraser Valley Bandits, Canadian Elite Basketball League/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fraser Valley Bandits 2021 MVP Alex Campbell signs up for 2022 season

Langley’s Amy Lee won the Girls U15division at the opening event of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) at University Golf Club in Vancouver March 12-14. (MJT/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley golfer Amy Lee wins MJT season opener