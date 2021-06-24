PHOTOS: 2-year-old child airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Langley

Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block on 56th Avenue in the Murrayville area on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m.. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a 2-year-old child who were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block on 56th Avenue in the Murrayville area on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m.. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a 2-year-old child who were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block on 56th Avenue in the Murrayville area on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m.. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a 2-year-old child who were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block on 56th Avenue in the Murrayville area on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m.. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a 2-year-old child who were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block on 56th Avenue in the Murrayville area on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m.. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a 2-year-old child who were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block on 56th Avenue in the Murrayville area on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m.. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a 2-year-old child who were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block on 56th Avenue in the Murrayville area on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m.. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a 2-year-old child who were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block on 56th Avenue in the Murrayville area on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m.. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a 2-year-old child who were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block on 56th Avenue in the Murrayville area on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m.. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a 2-year-old child who were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A two-year-old child was airlifted to hospital Wednesday evening after a single-vehicle crash in the Murrayville neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. to the scene in the 21900 block of 56 Avenue, said Dale Steeple, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley.

Six paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene, five ground and one air ambulance, said Sarah Morris, media relations person with BC Emergency Health Services.

It not clear what caused the crash but the vehicle was found in the ditch. The two occupants in the vehicle were both taken to hospital.

A witness at the scene described paramedics performing CPR on a two-year-old child who was taken to Langley Regional Airport, where they were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“One patient was air lifted to hospital in serious condition,” said Morris. “One patient was transported by ground ambulance to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The stretch of road was closed to vehicle traffic for several hours while RCMP investigated the scene.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to RCMP for additional information.

More to come.

car crashLangley