20 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

There were two new cases detected, according to the Lodge’s update

Langley Lodge said that 20 residents have now died in the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the seniors care home as of Monday, May 25.

There were two new cases, four active cases among residents, and 19 recoveries among the residents, according to the update posted on the Lodge’s website.

In addition, there have been nine cases among staff members, including two Fraser Health workers sent into the facility to help. There have been more than 50 cases total linked to the Lodge.

Recovery means that a person has had no symptoms and it has been at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms.

“However we are remaining cautious and will continue to keep all residents on droplet precautions until Public Health determine that our outbreak is over,” the latest update said.

READ MORE: Langley Lodge has had no new cases of COVID-19 in past six days

The outbreak has been contained to the second and third floors of the seniors care home. Residents are confined to their rooms and receive their meals delivered on trays.

“Our staff continue to grieve the loss of these residents and we all extend our sincere condolences to families and friends,” says the latest update on the Lodge’s website.

Langley Lodge CEO Debra Hauptman encouraged families of residents to call her personally if they have questions – her phone number is posted on the updates page, along with the phone number of director of care Lisa Samms-Maxwell.

In response to concerns raised last week by a resident’s daughter about a lack of frequent information, Hauptman said that there have been updates on the home’s website, and emails were sent out as well.

Updates to the website were posted May 1, 6, and 15. Over the last week, there have been daily updates to the numbers of fatalities, active cases, and recoveries on the update site.

The current outbreak began on April 28, with a staff member thought to have contracted the novel coronavirus in the community. While the staff member was asymptomatic, it was passed to residents, and the virus got into a ward for dementia patients.

