Police have re-opened 200 Street after fire crews responded to a call

Crews have 200 Street closed to traffic in both directions between Fraser Hwy and 56 Ave. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Fire crews and police have opened up 200 Street, Langley in both directions between Fraser Hwy and 56 Ave.

Crews responded to a call around 11 a.m. with reports of a possible fire. The stretch of 200 Street was closed to traffic in both directions while crews dealt with the call.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________