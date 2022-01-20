2022 Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled

A barrel racer is seen at the Cloverdale Rodeo. The Rodeo Association announced late Jan. 19 that the 2022 Cloverdale Rodeo has been cancelled. (Photo courtesy Cloverdale Rodeo)

The 2022 Cloverdale Rodeo has officially been cancelled.

Gerry Spielmacher, Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association president, made the official announcement via a newsletter to members late Wednesday night (Jan. 19).

“After an inspection of the Stetson Bowl grandstands, we have discovered that they are not safe for us to use at this time,” Spielmacher said. “The City of Surrey has been working hard on making sure that they get repaired, but there is no guarantee that they can be completed for the May long weekend and it has made it difficult to move on with the rodeo since we haven’t any other area on the fairgrounds to put the rodeo in.”

In the newsletter, Spielmacher said Rodeo Association board has instead been putting their efforts into hosting a Country Fair-only event and adding some “additional attractions” for the May long weekend.

“The other main concern the board has been dealing with is Omicron pandemic issues and where will we be at the time of the event and what kind of attendance issues and will people feel safe at attending the event,” he said.

“A lot of unknowns with no right answers when the planning is taking place.”

Spielmacher also reminded members that the City of Surrey has taken over the management role for the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

He added the board will now focus on the “rodeo and country fair and to grow it each year and make it become the biggest and most cherished event in Surrey.”

Spielmacher also mentioned past board members in the letter.

“I want to thank the previous directors who had given so much to our association over the last number of years: Shannon Claypool, John Kageorge, Sierra Pilcher, Rich Kitos and Dale Saip.”

Both Spielmacher and Country Fair co-chair Rick Hugh could not be reached for comment by publication time.

More info to come.



