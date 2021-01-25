Beds are set up at the emergency response centre at the North Surrey Recreation Centre. (Contributed file photo)

Beds are set up at the emergency response centre at the North Surrey Recreation Centre. (Contributed file photo)

26 people test positive for COVID-19 at Surrey emergency shelter

Centre located at North Surrey Recreation Centre

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Surrey Emergency Response Centre after finding evidence of transmission among staff and clients.

The emergency response homeless shelter, which initially opened to reduce the spread of COVID-19 last April, is located in the old North Surrey Recreation Centre.

As of Jan. 23, two staff members and 24 clients at the centre had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Fraser Health is screening staff and clients, and case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate,” a Fraser Health press release said.

“In partnership with the Fraser Health Mental Health and Substance Use team, Fraser Health Public Health is working with the site on their COVID-19 mitigation strategies and infection control measures.”

RELATED: ‘The worst is we’re full – both arenas’: North Surrey Rec Centre taking in sick homeless population

At the time the shelter opened, it consisted of “pods” that have an L-shaped wall, giving a bit of privacy between each of the beds.

Last year, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced 900 new spaces at 23 sites, including hotels, motels and community centres throughout B.C., for the vulnerable population to self-isolate.

The North Surrey Rec Centre is one of those spaces that was announced on April 7.

A COVID-19 outbreak at The Harrison at Elim Village in Surrey has been declared over by Fraser Health, as has an outbreak at the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge.

An outbreak at the Lodge had been declared in early December.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location,” a news release notes.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case
Next story
VIDEO: Mission drag racer scores 1st career win, sets world record, makes history in 2020

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival is permanently closing, with plans to eventually set up in Armstrong, B.C. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford Tulip Festival is closing, with plans to rebloom in Armstrong

Event organizer says pandemic and sale of land were factors in decision

Cody Weatherston was involved in a car accident in which his car was T-boned while travelling down 16th Avenue in Langley. (GoFundMe)
Driver succumbs to injuries sustained during Boxing Day accident in Aldergrove

20-year-old Cody Weatherston suffered brain damage after being t-boned at 256th Street and 16th Ave

The forfeiture case based on seized gold and European cash is being held at the courthouse in Victoria. (Black Press Media files)
Province aims to seize gold, cash after cannabis raids at Langley homes

Police also found ammo, body armour, and a stun baton

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

Luke Eddie Stripp, seen with with some of his paintings at his just-opened art gallery in Langley City in January 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
From goaltender to successful artist; how Langley City’s Luke Eddie Stripp did it

An on-ice injury turned out to be life-changing

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker in an undated photo from social media. The couple has been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns after being accused of sneaking into Yukon for vaccine

Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were charged with two CEMA violations each

Police discovered a makeshift nightclub in a Vancouver apartment on Jan. 23, 2021, and say it wasn’t the first time this month officers have been called to the unit over social gathering concerns. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined; police look to court order

This marks the fourth complaint about social gatherings inside the apartment in January

A Kelowna couple welcomed their Nooner baby in December. (Flytographer)
Kelowna couple welcomes baby girl from Hotel Zed Nooner campaign

Nicole and Alex will now have 18 years of free stays at the hotel

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kyrell Sopotyk was drafted by the Kamloops Blazers in 2016 and played two seasons with the Western Hockey League club. (Photograph By ALLEN DOUGLAS/KTW)
Kamloops Blazer paralyzed in snowboarding accident sparks fundraiser for family

As of Jan. 24, more than $68,000 had been raised to help Kamloops Blazers’ forward Kyrell Sopotyk

(Pixhere photo)
B.C. dentists argue for COVID-19 vaccine priority after ‘disappointing’ exclusion from plan

Vaccines are essential for dentists as patients cannot wear masks during treatment, argues BCDA

Hundreds participated in the Abbotsford Kisaan Tractor Rally on Sunday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Tractor rally in Abbotsford draws hundreds

Abbotsford Kisaan Tractor Rally occurred on Sunday

Beds are set up at the emergency response centre at the North Surrey Recreation Centre. (Contributed file photo)
26 people test positive for COVID-19 at Surrey emergency shelter

Centre located at North Surrey Recreation Centre

Most Read