27 Langley schools now on Fraser Health exposure list

Families of four schools were notified Tuesday, three on Wednesday

The list of COVID-19 exposures continues to grow in the Langley School District with the latest round of notifications sent to six schools.

On Tuesday, the district notified families of Langley Meadows Community, R.E. Mountain Secondary, D.W. Poppy Secondary, and Fort Langley Elementary schools.

Then the following day, Wednesday, families of Noel Booth Elementary and Langley Fine Arts school were notified.

All exposure notices are categorized as a “general notification,” meaning the student or their family have not necessarily been exposed to coronavirus, according to Fraser Health.

A Public Health risk assessment is underway and further instruction maybe shared with any staff or student identified as a close contact and needing to isolate.

The notifications shared with families indicate a COVID-positive individual was at Langley Meadows Community School on April 26; at R.E. Mountain Secondary on April 28 and 29; at D.W. Poppy Secondary on April 28, 29, and 30; and at Fort Langley Elementary on April 29 and 30; as well as Noel Booth Elementary on April 26, 27, 28, 29, 30; and at Langley Fine Arts School on April 29, according to Fraser Health.

“Case and contact management for an individual case is typically completed within 48 hours of Public Health receiving notice of a confirmed case of COVID-19,” the health authority said.

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school.

“Public Health staff works closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process. Please note, only Public Health can determine who is a close contact.”

As of Thursday there were 27 schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list, six of which are independent schools.

The independent schools to have recorded exposure events include: Credo Christian Elementary on April 22; Credo Christian High on April 22, 23, 26 and 27; Khalsa School of the Fraser Valley on April 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29; Langley Christian on April 22, 23, 26, 27, 29 and 30; St. Catherine’s School on April 27 and 28; and Whytecliff Agile Learning Centre on April 26, 27, 29 and 30.

For a complete list of exposures in Langley visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.