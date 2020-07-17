B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 efforts, June 1, 2020. (B.C. government)

28 new COVID-19 cases as health officials work to curb exposures across B.C.

Health officials announce outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital, a case at Site C Dam, more cases in Kelowna

B.C. has recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases as health officials work to curb a number of new exposures, including a new outbreak at the neonatal care unit at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

In an unscheduled news conference on Friday (July 17), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said other exposures include at a Site C Dam work site where one worker from Alberta has tested positive, as well as four confirmed cases connected to a cherry farm in Oliver.

READ MORE: Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

Cases linked to the ongoing exposure at a number of downtown Kelowna establishments have also increased to 35.

“We need people to think about how they will socialize safely,” Henry said, adding that she has been in discussion with Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

More to come.

Coronavirus

