30 sheep and goats saved from Langley barn fire

One person was treated on scene, two cats were taken to veterinary hospital

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a barn fire Sunday night on 40th Avenue near 256th Street. (Langley Advance Times file)

About 30 sheep and goats were saved from a Sunday night barn fire thanks to Township firefighters.

Crews were called to the fire on 40th Avenue near 256th Street around 7:30 p.m., said Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township.

“Crews from Aldergrove, Murrayville and Otter employed offensive fire tactics and were quick to control the blaze,” he said, nothing crews from four other stations also responded to provide water supply and coverage for the halls that were committed on scene.

“The crews did a fantastic job, they worked together and achieved the best possible outcome for the animals in the barn and the owner,” he elaborated.

One person was treated on scene by fire crews and paramedics for minor smoke inhalation; no firefighters suffered any injuries.

However, two cats were later taken to a local veterinary hospital by crews for injuries sustained during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“The structure is still standing but will need to be assessed for suitability,” said Hewitson.

