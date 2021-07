Cause of the outage was not provided

Power to nearly 3,000 BC Hydro customers in Langley has been restored.

The area impacted stretched south of 53rd Avenue, north of 0 Avenue and east of 194A Street, according to BC Hydro.

The outage, first reported on Thursday at 10:45 a.m., was categorized as “other;” a cause was not provided.

BC Hydro said it was restored around 11:15 a.m.

