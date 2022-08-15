Cultus Lake in 2007. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Cultus Lake in 2007. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

33-year-old man from Calgary dead following drowning at Cultus Lake

Incident happened at Entrance Bay on Aug. 13

One man has died following a drowning at Cultus Lake.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Entrance Bay where a 33-year-old man from Calgary waded into the water with his friends when he entered deep water and became submerged, RCMP said.

Cultus Lake Fire Department responded with their rescue boat. By 6:18 p.m., at least two divers were reported in the water searching for the person.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue (CSAR) was also called to the scene to assist with the search, as well as the RCMP dive team. RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were also on scene.

“Tragically, the man was unable to swim and became submerged in deep water where he drowned,” said Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to this man’s family and friends.”

The man’s body was later recovered by emergency personnel.

This matter remains under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

In 2020, a young man drowned at Entrance Bay and his body was recovered by a Good Samaritan.

RELATED: Good Samaritan tells story of finding body of young man who drowned at Cultus Lake

 

@PhotoJennalism
jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCultus Lake

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. public service workers begin job action amid bargaining breakdown

Just Posted

The Wage_Wagon is going to be at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In in September, with the United Association Local 170 Plumbers and Pipefitting Union mobile classroom. They’re part of a concerted effort to engage more young people not only in cars and mechanics, but a variety of trades. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Cruise-In enticing youth into trades with new scholarship

Members of the Aldergrove Secondary hairdressing program volunteer to help fill the Starfish backpacks. (Starfish backpack program/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove Rotary’s Starfish backpack program ready for start of school

Saturday afternoon (Aug. 13) at Langley Events Centre, the Junior A Thunder fell 11-8 to the visiting Victoria Shamrocks in game six of the championship series as Victoria won four games to two. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre)
Junior Thunder fall to Shamrocks

Langley’s Kyle King won the $100,000 CSI3* ONNI Grand Prix 1.50m at Thunderbird Show Park on Sunday, Aug. 14. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)
VIDEO: Langley’s Kyle King wins $100,000 ONNI Grand Prix at tbird