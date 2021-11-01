3,300 unvaccinated B.C. health-care workers placed on unpaid leave following mandate

Just over 3,000 health-care workers have been placed on unpaid leave following the implementation of B.C.’s vaccine mandate for the sector.
During a press conference on Monday (Nov. 1), Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 3,325 workers have been placed on unpaid leave because they are unvaccinated against COVID-19. Dix said that as of midnight Sunday, 122,059 of the 127,448 health-care workers – or 95.8 per cent – who have worked at least one shift in last three months are fully vaccinated. Another 2,064 are partially immunized.
More to come.