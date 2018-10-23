UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

A group of whale watchers have been rescued near Bowen Island after the vessel experienced an engine malfunction.

According to Wild Whales Vancouver, the incident on Tuesday happened on its 42-foot vessel called the MV Jing Yu.

Unconfirmed reports indicate there was a possible engine fire, which sparked calls to the Canadian Coast Guard at about 12 p.m.

Company staff member Zoe Ward said the 33 passengers and two staff on board have since been removed from the vessel, and are back on shore in Vancouver.

It’s believed the engines went into “overdrive and stopped working, so we had some fumes,” but no flames, Ward said.

No further details are being provided at this time.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre for more information.

More to come.

