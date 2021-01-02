A Robinson R44 helicopter. (D. Miller - Flickr)

A Robinson R44 helicopter. (D. Miller - Flickr)

Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

Update, 4:00 p.m.

Police have confirmed the four individuals who died in a helicopter crash in northern Alberta were from the same family.

RCMP Sgt. Shawn French said two adults, and two children younger than 18, died in the crash.

Police could not comment on where the family is from.

Original:

Four people are dead after a helicopter crashed in rural Alberta on New Years Day.

Alberta RCMP has confirmed that on Jan. 1, Spirit River RCMP responded to an Emergency Location Transmitter (ELT) signal in the Birch Hills County area. The ELT signal had been sent out by a Robinson R44 helicopter.

When they arrived shortly after 8:50 p.m., police discovered a helicopter had crashed in a farmer’s field, near the intersection of Range Road 10 and Township Road 771.

“The four occupants of the helicopter were confirmed deceased as a result of the crash,” stated Alberta RCMP in a release.

Police have secured the crash scene while waiting for investigators to arrive. No major roadways have been affected.

RCMP Sgt. Shawn French confirmed there were no survivors. As to what caused the crash, he said it’s still too early to tell.

Birch Hills County is located approximately five hours northwest of Edmonton.

READ MORE: RCMP in Shuswap investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

READ MORE: Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:Â phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

Â 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Helicopter crashRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Just Posted

Melissa Carson submitted this photo of the train track near 248th Street in Langley Township. (Melissa Carson/Special to The Star)
PHOTO: A reader shares a Fraser Valley photo of a bright dawn sky

Melissa Carson snapped her picture of a train track near 248th Street

There will be two playing fields at the Langley Rugby Club site on Crush Crescent as a result of a deal that adds four acres (Langley Advance Times)
Deal will add second playing field at Langley Rugby Club

Crush Crescent site will also have more room for parking

Langley City Council is looking for volunteers to fill vacancies on the board of variance, and the crime prevention, environmental and arts and culture task groups (Langley Advance Times file)
A call for public-spirited volunteers from Langley City

Openings on board of variance, crime prevention, environmental and arts and culture task groups

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley woman irked by drop in disability benefits during pandemic

Local letter writer forced to buy lower quality medical supplies that don’t meet her needs

Hiten Gupta, owner of Pizza Mantra, demonstrated his no-contact “high 10” greeting. Gupta brought 112 pizzas to Langley Memorial Hospital on Sunday, March 29th. (Langley Advance Times files)
2020 Reflections: Langley met COVID with kindness, resilience

Charities, schools, and businesses pulled together in a difficult year

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Most Read