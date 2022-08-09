A BC Wildfire Service helicopter dropping a Bambi bucket of water on top of the blaze. Facebook photo.

A BC Wildfire Service helicopter dropping a Bambi bucket of water on top of the blaze. Facebook photo.

4-hectare wildfire north of Mission suspected to be human-caused

Tingle Creek wildfire rated ‘out of control,’ but in isolated area

A four-hectare wildfire at the far tip of Stave Lake north of Mission is suspected to be human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The Tingle Creek wildfire is rated “out of control” after being ignited approximately a week ago, and smoke will be visible over the next several days.

It’s the only wildfire currently burning directly in the Lower Mainland region.

The blaze is located in an isolated area near Clearwater Bay at the base of Mount Judge Howay. BCWS says there is no property at risk of being destroyed.

The upper-slope fire has steep and rugged cliffs and is only accessible by helicopter, according to BCWS.

There are currently 10 firefighters battling the lower-slope portion of the fire with support from one helicopter.

RELATED: Unpredictable winds make wildfires an erratic adversary: experts

Missionwildfire

 

Screenshot of Tingle Creek wildfire from B.C. Wildfire Dashboard. Screenshot of Tingle Creek wildfire from B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

Screenshot of Tingle Creek wildfire from B.C. Wildfire Dashboard. Screenshot of Tingle Creek wildfire from B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

BC Wildfire Service photo from a helicopter of the Tingle Creek wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service photo from a helicopter of the Tingle Creek wildfire.

Previous story
WestJet adding direct flights between Vancouver and Penticton
Next story
$25K raised after young B.C. mother of infant daughter dies of cancer

Just Posted

On Aug. 6 and 7, Langley Quarter Midget Association celebrated the return of American racers to the Aldergrove track for their first regional championships since the pandemic hit. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: American quarter midget racers return to Aldergrove track

A 93-year-old senior is left with nothing but bitcoin receipts after being scammed out of $15,000 in July. She’s hoping that sharing her experience will prevent others from being hurt. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Cloverdale senior hit by tag-teaming scammers, defrauding her of $15,000

The zoo in Aldergrove is expecting to release close to 200 western painted turtles throughout the Fraser Valley this year. (Greater Vancouver Zoo/Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Western painted turtles reclaiming their habitat

A Langley RCMP officer in Langley City in 2019. Langley City has a much higher crime severity index than the surrounding Township, but geography may play a key role, according to Statistics Canada. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City takes brunt of regional crime, statistics show