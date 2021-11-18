Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

4 people now declared missing in fatal Hwy 99 mudslide south of Lillooet

Geotechnical assessments of the highway are ongoing

RCMP say there are four people missing after Monday’s massive mudslide on Highway 99 south of Lillooet.

In a news conference Thursday (Nov. 18), police confirmed that search and rescue teams are looking for the missing. A woman from the Lower Mainland was confirmed dead in the mudslide earlier this week.

Geotechnical assessments of the highway are ongoing.

This is one of a handful of highways that remain closed because of the extensive damage caused by the extreme weather that hit southern B.C. just days ago.

Anyone who witnessed the mudslide and who hasn’t talked to police is asked to contact RCMP.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC Flood

Previous story
Coquihalla drivers warned of ‘pooling water’ before washouts
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP clear Wet’suwet’en Coastal Gas Link pipeline blockade

Just Posted

Chris and Jamie Ruscheinski are the twins behind the popular Gone Country concert. Courtesy Angela Ruscheinski
Pop-up donation event orchestrated in Langley for flood victims

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

Case numbers for Nov. 7 to 13 were released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.
COVID outbreak over at seniors facility in Langley City

Tucker, the starving bobcat rescued by Langley’s Critter Care, is one of the animals cared for by the wildlife rehabilitation centre. (Critter Care video)
Nominate Langley wildlife rehabber for Giving Tuesday contest prize