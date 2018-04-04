FILE - In this Saturday Oct. 10, 2009, file photo, a U.S. military helicopter, the CH-53E Super Stallion, airlifts humanitarian aid to be dropped in affected regions around Pariaman, north of Padang, Indonesia. On Tuesday, April 3, 2018, a CH-53E Super Stallion similar to the one shown went down shortly after 2:30 p.m., during a training mission near El Centro, Calif., a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash

On Tuesday, a CH-53E Super Stallion went down shortly after 2:30 p.m., during a training mission near El Centro, Calif.

A Marine helicopter crashed during a Southern California training mission and all four crew members were believed killed, the military said.

The CH-53E Super Stallion went down shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near El Centro, a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The helicopter was with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing out of the Miramar air station in San Diego, according to a base press statement.

The nearby Naval Air Facility El Centro messaged that the crash site was north of Plaster City, west of El Centro.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The names of the crewmembers will be withheld until 24 hours after their relatives are notified, the Miramar base said.

Tuesday’s California crash is the deadliest involving a Marine aircraft since a KC130T transport plane went down in Mississippi last July, killing 15 Marines and a sailor.

The California crash also occurred on the same day that a Marine Harrier jet crashed during takeoff from an airport in the East African nation of Djibouti. The pilot managed to eject and was being medically evaluated, military officials said.

Related: Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

The CH-53E Super Stallion is the largest helicopter in the U.S. military. It is used for minesweeping and transport and can carry dozens of troops and tons of cargo.

Two years ago, 12 Marines died when two of the helicopters collided off the coast of Oahu in Hawaii.

Last October, a CH-53E helicopter crashed and burned in Okinawa but nobody was injured.

In 2005, 31 people died when a CH-53E helicopter went down in Iraq during a sandstorm.

Related: Army helicopter crashes into golf course; 1 dead, 2 injured

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
YouTube shooter told family members she ‘hated’ the company
Next story
Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley Metro directors want to re-open “retirement allowance” debate

Bob Long, with Rudy Storteboom’s support, plans to push for new debate.

Giants drop 4-3 decision to Victoria in final game of playoffs

The Langley-based junior hockey team lost the series to the Royals in Victoria Tuesday night.

Langley teen ‘Champ,’ back from provincial seminar

Tanner Jung learns about the latest in artificial limbs at seminar in Victoria

Same name, new cause for Langley’s Power of the Purse event

Soroptimists resurrect a fundraiser aimed at helping kids learn about domestic and sexual abuse.

Tell TransLink how you feel about a Fraser Highway B-Line

New route will connect Surrey Centre and Langley in 2019

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

5 to start your day

Police probe baby food theft, inaugural Metro Vancouver youth homeless count kicks off and more

Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

YouTube shooter told family members she ‘hated’ the company

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash

On Tuesday, a CH-53E Super Stallion went down shortly after 2:30 p.m., during a training mission near El Centro, Calif.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before House panel on April 11

The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to testify April 11

After a drenching, Commonwealth Games open on a bright note

Prince Charles attended the opening ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia

First-ever youth homeless count kicks off in Metro Vancouver today

It’s hoped more youth will be captured over a ‘targeted’ nine-day count, in an effort to better advocate for support

Theodore nets shootout winner as Vegas beats Vancouver 5-4 in a thriller

Sedin twins play final home game with Canucks on Thursday

Most Read