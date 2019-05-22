50 trip planning kiosks coming to TransLink routes

Kiosk will allow riders to see schedules and alerts

50 TransLink kiosks will be installed around the network by early next year. (TransLink)

Riders tired of getting lost on transit will soon have interactive kiosks to help them plan their trip, while they’re on their trip, according to TransLink.

The agency said Wednesday they would be installing 50 touchscreen kiosks at SkyTrain stations, West Cost Express stations, SeaBus terminals, Park and Ride locations and bus loops.

The kiosks will let riders plan their trips, view live schedules, see departure times, get network alerts and receive emergency notifications.

They will be paid for via advertising when the kiosks are not in use.

Installation will begin during the summer and continue into the new year.

