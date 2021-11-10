(File photo)

555 new COVID cases, 11 deaths recorded in B.C.

From Nov. 2-8, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 63.1 per cent of cases

B.C. is reporting 555 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths Wednesday (Nov. 10).

The province says there are 404 individuals in hospital with active cases with 117 people in intensive care. Five of the 11 deaths were in Fraser Health, two were in Vancouver Coastal, three in Island Health and one in Interior Health.

From Nov. 2-8, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 63.1 per cent of cases and from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8 they accounted for 70.8 per cent of hospitalizations.

There have been three new health-care facility outbreaks at George Derby Centre and Dufferin Care Centre in Fraser Health and at Royal Inland Hospital. The province declared an end to outbreaks at Hallmark on the Lake, Pacific Carlton Seniors Community, Tabor Mano, Amica Lions Gate, Cottonwoods Care Centre and University Hospital of Northern B.C., 29 facilities accorss the province still have ongoing outbreaks.

B.C. reached has reached the mark of 90.5 per cent of eligble people 12 and older with at least one dose of vaccine and 86.4 per cent fully vaccinated.

RELATED: More B.C. health care workers getting COVID-19 vaccine to return to work

New and active cases by region for Nov. 10:

• 197 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,820 active

• 50 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 505 active

• 114 new cases in Interior Health, 766 active

• 106 new cases in Northern Health, 573 active

• 88 new cases in Island Health, 598 active

There are a total of 4,321 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

