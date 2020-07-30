59 COVID-19 cases now tied to Abbotsford blueberry packing plant

Dozens of new COVID-19 cases have been linked to an outbreak at an Abbotsford blueberry packing plant.

A total of 59 cases have been tied to Fraser Valley Packers, on Short Road as of Thursday, July 30. Of 29 new cases identified the province over the last 24 hours, all but one were linked to the plant, Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.

More cases may be revealed to be tied to the facility, Henry suggested.

“There are many contacts who are self-isolating and who we continue to monitor.”

Officials have said it remains safe to eat food processed at facilities where employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“That is something we are fairly confident now having had outbreaks around the world,” Henry said.

