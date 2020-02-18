A Research Co. poll, released Feb. 18, 2020, found that 66 per cent of respondents in Metro Vancouver said they expect their children will move away on account of financial constraints. (Pixabay photo)

66% of parents think unaffordability will push their kids out of Metro Vancouver: poll

Survey sees uptick in parents feeling the financial stressors of living in the Lower Mainland

More parents than ever say they expect their kids will be forced to move away from Metro Vancouver due to a lack of affordability, according to a new poll.

Research Co. released findings from a survey Tuesday which asked 623 B.C. parents a number of questions about their finances.

Sixty-six per cent of respondents in Metro Vancouver said they expect their children will move away on account of financial constraints. That’s 24 percentage points more than when the polling company asked the same question in a different survey in 2019.

Parents are likely feeling this way because of their own financial situations, the poll suggests.

About 62 per cent of parents who live in the Fraser Valley and 59 per cent of those in Metro Vancouver acknowledge that saving for the future has become more complicated.

Across the province, almost three-in-five parents, or 58 per cent, say it is currently “very difficult” or “moderately difficult” for them to save money in a bank account.

READ MORE: Victoria, Abbotsford record biggest jumps in rent prices nationwide

Forty per cent of respondents said they struggle to pay for day-to-day expenses such as child care or transportation.

In addition to financial concerns, 53 per cent said they “frequently” or “occasionally” face family-related stress and 51 per cent said they struggle with housing-related stress.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Forest industry supporters and convoy arrive at B.C. legislature in Victoria
Next story
Skull reconstruction gives new insight into unknown man found in B.C. cemetery

Just Posted

UPDATED: Nine dogs killed after mobile home in Langley used as animal shelter catches fire

Animal shelter did not have a license or permit for a kennel

VIDEO: A good showing by Langley wrestlers at the 2020 BC Secondary School Wrestling Association Championships at Langley Events Centre

DW Poppy’s Parmjot Sidhu took silver in the male 60 kg division

Gallery 7 hopes to solve the mystery of who will play Sherlock Holmes

Auditions for theatre production of Baskerville will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Abbotsford

Langley Senior Resources Society loses member to retirement after 25 years of service

‘I hope they’ll remember me as kind and funny,” says Janice McTaggart

Early morning crash takes out power to hundreds in south Langley

Expect traffic delays in the area

Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion have blocked the Langford driveway

Suspect in Surrey forcible confinement arrested in Toronto

Constable Richard Wright, of the Surrey RCMP, said William Daniels-Sey was arrested on Feb. 16

Budget 2020: B.C. adds tax to sweet drinks and sodas

All soda, vending machine drinks will be subject to higher PST

Budget 2020: B.C. unveils new grant for students, phases out debt-relief program

For the first time, diploma, certificate students qualify for yearly post-secondary grant

2020 Budget: ICBC shortfall continues ahead of new rate-reduction plan

ICBC operating with $91-million deficit for 2019-2020 fiscal year

Budget 2020: B.C. NDP taps top tax bracket for more revenue

Minimum wage set to pass $15 an hour by 2021

Budget 2020: Not much new for B.C.’s struggling forest industry

Focus on wood waste utilization, efficiency, ministry budget cut

Skull reconstruction gives new insight into unknown man found in B.C. cemetery

RCMP released a 3-D skull reconstruction of a man who was found dead on July 2, 1998

66% of parents think unaffordability will push their kids out of Metro Vancouver: poll

Survey sees uptick in parents feeling the financial stressors of living in the Lower Mainland

Most Read