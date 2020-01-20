70% of ICBC calls in the last two weeks came from Lower Mainland

This was in a 17-day stretch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 19, inclusive

A ditched car off Highway 1. Tyler Olsen / Abbotsford News.

Motorists made 46,095 Dial-a-Claim calls to ICBC between Jan. 3 and Jan. 19 inclusive, province-wide. And of those, 32,412 calls came from the Lower Mainland.

“Unfortunately, we’re not able to break it down by city,” ICBC spokeswoman Lindsay Wilkins told the Now-Leader on Monday.

Each call does not necessarily represent a new claim, ICBC notes.

In that 17-day stretch, the highest number of Dial-a-Claim calls lodged in one day in B.C. was 5,075 on Monday, Jan. 13, followed by 4,087 on Jan. 6 and 3,908 on Jan. 14. The lowest number was 852 on Jan. 5.

Comparatively, the highest number of claims lodged on one day in the Lower Mainland, during those 17 days, was 3,539 (again, on Jan. 13), followed by 2,894 on Jan. 6 and 2,773 on Jan. 14. The lowest number was 561, in the Lower Mainland, on Jan. 5.


