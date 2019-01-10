In this Aug. 7, 2017 file photo, an RCMP officer informs a migrant couple of the location of a legal border station, shortly before they illegally crossed from Champlain, N.Y., to Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, using Roxham Road. The arms-length agency that processes refugee claims in Canada estimated it would need twice as much money as it will ultimately receive to significantly tackle a major backlog in asylum claims, caused in part from an influx of irregular migrants. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charles Krupa)

$74M not enough to cut Canada’s refugee claim backlog: internal documents

The agency will need twice as much money as it is expected to get

The arms-length agency that processes refugee claims in Canada estimated it would need twice as much money as it will ultimately receive to significantly tackle a major backlog in asylum claims, caused in part from an influx of irregular migrants.

Documents obtained under access-to-information law show the Immigration and Refugee Board drafted costing estimates in November 2017 showing it would need $140 million annually plus an additional $40 million in one-time costs to finalize 36,000 extra refugee cases every year.

That’s how many cases the board would need to complete to cut the backlog and also meet the current intake of new asylum claims.

The government ultimately earmarked $74 million to the IRB over two years in last year’s federal budget to address Canada’s refugee backlog, which currently stands at over 64,000.

The IRB says in the documents the amount will not be enough to finalize the outstanding claims within two years and that a longer-term strategy is needed to tackle the problem.

READ MORE: Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees, says NDP MP Jenny Kwan

The documents also reveal employees processing the claims have raised concerns about heavy workloads, problems with their pay due to the Phoenix pay system and have pressed management about when the influx of claims will be considered a crisis.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WADA starts work on copying doping data in Moscow lab

Just Posted

Surrey man wins new Toyota, gifts it to his daughter

Surrey’s Jim Sproule drove away with a brand new 2019 Toyota Yaris from Langley Toyotatown on Jan. 4.

Langley basketball star Jadon Cohee returns

Former Walnut Grove Gator, now a member of the UBC Thunderbirds, plays Trinity Western Spartans

Langley mother charged with killing seven-year-old daughter back in court

Keryann Lewis facing trial for death of Aaliyah Rosa

VIDEO: Langley candy makers living the sweet life

After years of running a confectionery cafe and cafe, Milseán owners take on new adventures

‘The show must go on’ comes into play for Langley community theatre group

Reginald Pillay had a role in Half Life until getting into a car accident before opening night.

John Horgan says LNG pipeline meets standard of Indigenous relations

B.C. premier speaks on police action to clear pipeline route

Vatican launches track team of Swiss Guards, nuns

The Vatican is looking to participate in competitions that had cultural or symbolic value

WADA starts work on copying doping data in Moscow lab

Russia was punished for doping at the last Winter Olympics

Denied application forces cancellation of The Game’s Canadian tour

The required temporary residence permit was denied by the federal government

David Foster to be feted for philanthropic work

The Canadian producer is getting another accolade to add to his collection of awards

Wet’suwet’en strike tentative deal with RCMP allowing access to protect camp

They plan to meet with RCMP again Thursday to discuss details

Story Time from Space reaching new heights for Penticton educator

Patricia Tribe can’t believe how her reading and sciene program from space has grown internationally

Trudeau touts controversial pipeline in speech to B.C. supporters

The Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline is a key part of a $40-billion LNG Canada project

Man seeks bail after confession motivated to kill common-law wife: B.C. Crown

Wade Skiffington’s confession about killing Wanda Martin in Richmond was recorded on a hidden camera

Most Read