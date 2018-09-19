Langley Township Coun. Charlie Fox. File photo

A call for a limit on how long Langley councillors can serve

Veteran council member says four terms should be the maximum

Members of Langley Township council would be limited to four terms in office under a proposal advanced by veteran Township councillor Charlie Fox.

Fox has filed a notice of motion for consideration at the next meeting of council on Monday, Oct. 1 that seeks to set a maximum limit of four terms.

That would amount to 16 years, now that municipal elections happen every four years instead of three.

“This is not a job for life, it’s a job for service, and that service should be finite,” Fox told the Times.

“Why shouldn’t there be an opportunity for new, younger candidates?”

Fox, who is retiring after four terms and 13 years, said councillors should be able to accomplish their goals within a 16-year period.

He said he did just that, by helping to build a new rec centre in Aldergrove and make safety improvements to 16 Avenue.

Reaction to the idea of terms limits was mixed from the two longest-serving members of council.

Coun. Bob Long, who has been elected six times during his 18 years on council, said term limits would amount to interference with the right of voters to elect whoever they want, as often they want.

While the Fox motion suggests the term limits could be accomplished by amending the election bylaw, Long said it may not be that simple.

“We’re under provincial legislation for almost everything we do,” Long said.

“I cannot think of any municipality in the province or country that has term limits.”

Coun. Kim Richter, who also has served six terms and 18 years on council, supports the idea.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Richter said.

“It’s a healthy thing. I’ve long supported it.”

Richter said she attempted to convince council to adopt terms limits several years ago, but the proposal was “roundly defeated.”

She said she will propose even tighter limits when the proposal comes back to council for discussion on Oct. 1, with a maximum of three terms for councillors and two for mayors.

“I’ve long advocated for term limits … so that new people get a chance ,” Richter said.

READ MORE: Langley Times municipal election coverage


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman, 49, killed by her own dog in Alberta, police say
Next story
Police chief defends controversial marijuana seizure

Just Posted

VIDEO: Gateway to Aldergrove mural celebrated

Artists and sponsors join Kitchen Korner in marking downtown arts achievement

A call for a limit on how long Langley councillors can serve

Veteran council member says four terms should be the maximum

UPDATE: Man arrested in shooting on Abbotsford street near Aldergrove

Nobody injured in shooting, which is not believed to be related to gang conflicts

For Langley farms with no farmers and farmers with no farms, a solution

Township supports land matching program to aid new farmers

LETTER: Heartwarming honesty so very much appreciated

A Langley woman who attended the RCMP Musical Ride hopes a kind man reads her letter of thanks.

VIDEO: Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Abandoned kitten safe and sound thanks to B.C. homeless man

‘Jay’ found little black-and-white kitten in a carrier next to a dumpster by a Chilliwack pet store

Police chief defends controversial marijuana seizure

Advocates said cannabis was part of an opioid-substitution program in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Trans Mountain completes Burrard Inlet spill exercise

Training required, some work continues on pipeline expansion

First court date for B.C. man accused of murdering Belgian tourist

Family and friends of Sean McKenzie, 27, filled the gallery for brief court appearance in Chilliwack

Pot, cash, mansions: Judge divvies up illegal estate of divorcing B.C. couple

The Smiths ran a multi-million marijuana operation that spanned three counties

‘Little Feet’ book documents B.C. woman’s horrific 2001 accident

Heather Williams has documented the two profound stages beforeand after the accident

Around the BCHL: Nanaimo Clippers acquire defenceman from Langley Rivermen

Around the BCHL is a look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

B.C. co-op develops tech to help prevent ODs, especially for alone users

Brave Technology has been awarded $200,000 in the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge

Most Read