A fallen tree cuts power for more than 700 Langley Township residents

BC Hydro crews are working to restore power in Aldergrove, Otter area

A tree down across wires is causing power outages in Langley Township and Aldergrove.

Roughly 766 customers are experiencing outages north of 252nd Street, east of 240th Street, South of 56th Avenue, and West of 264th Street.

Power shut off around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

BC Hydro crews are on scene and dealing with the issue but do not know when power will be restored.

Visit www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html for more details.

More to come.

