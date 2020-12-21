Power outage in Aldergrove (Screenshot)

Power outage in Aldergrove (Screenshot)

A fallen tree cuts power for more than 700 Langley Township residents

BC Hydro crews are working to restore power in Aldergrove, Otter area

A tree down across wires is causing power outages in Langley Township and Aldergrove.

Roughly 766 customers are experiencing outages north of 252nd Street, east of 240th Street, South of 56th Avenue, and West of 264th Street.

Power shut off around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

BC Hydro crews are on scene and dealing with the issue but do not know when power will be restored.

Visit www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html for more details.

More to come.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrovepower outages

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Judge rules against Langley Airport tenant in hangar eviction battle
Next story
Harrison Pointe COVID-19 outbreak over

Just Posted

Power outage in Aldergrove (Screenshot)
A fallen tree cuts power for more than 700 Langley Township residents

BC Hydro crews are working to restore power in Aldergrove, Otter area

Harrison Pointe COVID-19 outbreak over

An outbreak announced on Nov. 9 is now over

A judge has ruled against the former tenant of Hangar 17 at the Langley Regional Airport and upheld their eviction. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Judge rules against Langley Airport tenant in hangar eviction battle

The tenant said they were losing access to millions of dollars worth of recent renovations

Winter arrived in Langley Monday, Dec. 21. Marg Rodrigues and grandsons Wyatt and Rory were shovelling snow (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Snow, snow and more snow lands in Langley

First official day of winter

Lennox Unruh, a Grade 2 student with different abilities at Coghlan Fundamental Elementary, tries out his new bike with physiotherapist Marsalie Black. (Special to the Star)
Coghlan Elementary student gifted trike designed for his mobility issues

Aldergrove bike shop shop, Cranky’s, helped secure funding for the tricycle

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A highway camera view of Highway 5 at the Britton Creek rest area, as the highway remains closed. (DriveBC photo)
Coquihalla highway closed amid snowfall, multiple vehicle incidents

Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt Monday afternoon

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

Houses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. A company that supports hundreds of credit unions across Canada predicts British Columbia’s housing market will remain healthy through 2021 as the province moves out of its COVID-19 slump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. housing market to remain vibrant through the new year: report

The report also forecasts a firmer rental market through 2022 as economic conditions normalize

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. The British Columbia government says it is now releasing about $12 million to school districts across the province to further support the COVID-19 response.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$12 million in reserved federal funds released to B.C. school districts: ministry

The money is part of the $242.4 million in one-time federal funding for pandemic safety measures

Most Read