Dorian Steger, along with his wife and son, transform their Brookswood home into a “haunted graveyard” each year with proceeds benefiting Sources Langley Food Bank. (Dorian Steger/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A good scare, for a good cause at Langley home for Halloween

The Haunted Graveyard of Brookswood starts Oct. 24

Families familiar with The Haunted Graveyard of Brookswood will need no introduction, but for those who aren’t familiar with the ghostly display will want to muster up the courage for a good haunting.

Dorian Steger and his wife have been concocting new ideas for their annual Halloween event since September.

“My wife, she gets more creative every year, she’s the mastermind… I just do all the heavy lifting,” laughed Steger.

There has been some anticipation in their neighbourhood for the big reveal next week which lead the family to put up tarps to stop people from getting a “sneak preview.”

“So that’s going to maybe build the mystery and anticipation a little bit… it gets us pretty pumped up when people are coming by going ‘I can’t wait to see it again this year,’” said Steger.

The all-ages graveyard will be on display at 4683 204th St. from Oct. 24 to 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Local ghost stories and eerie encounters return in time for Halloween

Steger estimates this to be their six or seventh year putting on the Halloween display at their Langley home, and as always the proceeds will benefit the Sources Langley Food Bank.

“Instead of collecting non-perishable items this year, we’re charging a $2 minimum donation to come in,” he said. “

Steger said the food bank can stretch their dollar further and they can plan to spend the money on items they need.

“They get three times the amount of volume for their dollar when they buy it,” he said.

The family has been putting on the haunted graveyard for about 20 years, according to Steger.

The tradition first started when the couple was living in the Guildford area, but the love for the spooky holiday goes back even further.

“My wife and I, actually one of our first dates was on Halloween back in ‘86 so we’ve always kind of loved Halloween,” said Steger.

Transforming their front lawn into a haunting display first started out as a competition between friends.

“We love doing it, we love scaring the kids and having a lot of fun,” he said.

Steger said the family has received a lot of good praise from the community and the food bank.

“When you get feedback like that it kind of motivates you a bit, [and] you know you’re doing a good thing,” he said.

