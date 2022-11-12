A moment of silence at Afghanistan war memorial in Langley

A small group gathered at the Afghanistan war memorial at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley on Remembrance Day. (Leanne Hofsink/Special to Langley Advance Times) A small group gathered at the Afghanistan war memorial at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley on Remembrance Day. (Leanne Hofsink/Special to Langley Advance Times) A small group gathered at the Afghanistan war memorial at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley on Remembrance Day. (Leanne Hofsink/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A small group gathered at the “Walk to Remember” Afghanistan war memorial at Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum for a moment of silence on Remembrance Day.

Leanne Hofsink, who has been coming to the memorial for the past five years, took some photos of the moment and told the Langley Advance Times “there is always a man who comes with a wreath and he is a veteran and he comes with his son and some other people and has a little speech.”

The names of the 158 Canadian soldiers killed in duty in Afghanistan are inscribed on a metal ribbon which wraps around the memorial.

This commemorative structure was unveiled in 2012 at a “Walk to Remember” dedication ceremony, Nov. 11, and the final 158th tree planting in the memory of the 158 soldiers was performed by the guests.

The memorial was initiated by Langley siblings Michael and Elizabeth Pratt, who wanted to plant trees to create a walk to honour every soldier lost in Afghanistan. With the support of the Township and federal government, the idea grew to include the commemorative memorial.

