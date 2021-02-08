A river runs through it: Online open house planned for Langley City Nicomekl River plan

Would divide river corridor into four zones to guide future planning

The Nicomekl River District Neighbourhood Plan area extends from 196 Street in the west to 208 Street in the east, envisioning four ‘zones’ along the route (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley City residents will get a chance to weigh on on a new plan for the Nicomekl River corridor on Wednesday Feb. 10, during an online open house from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Creating a four-zone district along both sides of the corridor where it runs through Langley City, the Nicomekl River District Neighbourhood Plan area extends from 196th Street in the west to 208th Street in the east.

Plans for “The Front Porch” zone, at the entrance to the river district, at Fraser Highway and 208th Street, include an intersection redesign to improve pedestrian connectivity and provide access from the downtown core to the river corridor from Douglas Park.

“The Living Room,” will be a destination that includes includes Portage Park and Michaud House, connections to City Park and a new mixed use village development.

“The Sun Room” is described in the draft plan as a transition space connecting “major destinations” like Linwood Park, Sendall Gardens, and the Living Room to the fourth zone, the Garden Wild, at Brydon lagoon, which has a goal of preserving the rich ecological area, and would includes a new small scale mixed “village nook” at 50th Avenue and 200th Street.

The draft Neighbourhood Plan will guide land use change, development, and public space improvements in the future.

“It includes a clear vision and roadmap for a more complete, walkable, and ecologically sustainable neighbourhood that will gradually develop harmoniously with the City’s most significant natural asset, the Nicomekl River,” the City website states.

Residents are invited to register online to take part in a virtual open house on Zoom to learn more about the draft Nicomekl River District Neighbourhood Plan.

It will begin with a short presentation on the contents of the draft plan which will be followed by a question and answer period with City planners.