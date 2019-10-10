A survey of child care needs in Langley City and Township has launched

Planners will use findings to plan new child care spaces

About two dozen parents and kid demonstrated for more affordable child care on Saturday, Oct. 5 outside the Langley Events Centre. Now, the Township and City have announced a survey of residents to determine child care needs in both communities., (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A child care survey of Langley residents will show there are still far more children than daycare spaces, Township of Langley Strategic/Social Planner Patrick Ward predicted.

“Both municipalities are under-served,” Ward told the Langley Advance Times.

“We know that going in.”

He said what the survey, which began Thursday (Oct. 10), will do, is calculate how many daycare spaces need to be created.

Stats show both Township and City have fewer licensed child care spaces than average, with the Township reporting 16.4 spaces per 100 children, and the City reporting 17.1, less than the B.C. average of 18.5.

Langley parents, guardians, and child care providers can provide their thoughts on local child care through an online survey available at tol.ca/childcare.

Township residents who complete the survey before Friday, Nov. 22 will be able to enter a prize draw for one of three 10-visit family recreation passes.

“The creation of affordable, quality child care benefits children, families, and local businesses,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese.

“Although child care licensing and funding is a provincial responsibility, local governments can play an important role in planning and supporting the provision of child care and early learning.”

Langley City will run its own online survey at langleycity.ca/childcare and is planning two public meetings at the Timms Community Centre at 20399 Douglas Cres. on Wednesday, Nov 6, at 6 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 7, at 9 a.m.

City residents who complete the online survey and attend one public meeting will be able to enter a prize draw for one of two family recreation passes.

Survey results will shape child care action plans being prepared by the Township and City to plan for new child care spaces and will be shared with the provincial government.

City Recreation Supervisor Karlo Tamondong said the survey in both Langleys was funded by a Union of B.C. Municipalities grant.

“Results from the engagement will be shared publicly in a report to Langley City Council, and the plan will help shape policy decisions and identify potential opportunities,” said Mayor Val van den Broek.

“I encourage all parents, grandparents, guardians and other caregivers to fill out the online survey and attend one of these public events.”

