A+ work: Princeton RCMP find student’s homework stolen from Chilliwack

The backpack was stolen from a vehicle in Chilliwack earlier this week

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.”

Earlier this week a student’s backpack was reported stolen from a vehicle in Chilliwack.

The backpack contained school books.

The following day someone in Princeton reported an abandoned backpack near the town’s water park.

Police attended the scene and retrieved the bag.

“The homework has been returned to its proper owner,” said Sergeant Robert Hughes.

