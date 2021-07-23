Abbotsford Airshow cancels fireworks displays due to fires burning throughout B.C.

The CF Snowbirds will still be a part of the Abbotsford International Airshow this year, but fireworks have been cancelled due to the fires burning in the province. (Erin Haluschak photo)

There will be no fireworks displays at Abbotsford International Airshow this year.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon via the event’s social media channels.

“Due to the Province of B.C.’s State of Emergency regarding wildfires, we will be unable to conclude our SkyDrive Friday and Saturday evening performances with a fireworks display.”

They said the decision was in consultation with the the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and Emergency Management BC for the safety of attendees, community, and the province.

But there still will be plenty to see during the event, which takes place August 6, 7 and 8. The show will include the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, a UCAF F-22 Raptor, and many other crowdpleasures.

Show organizers said their evening events will still feature the “breathtaking” CF-18 Hornet Twilight Demonstration and Ghostwriter Airshows’ nighttime performance.

“We thank everyone in advance for their understanding and our thoughts are with all those currently affected by wildfires.”

There will be no static displays, vendors or ground attractions for the show this year. Portable washrooms will be available on-site and fans can bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy during the show. Last year, the show was cancelled entirely due to COVID-19.

For more information on how to enjoy this year’s show, visit www.abbotsfordairshow.com.

