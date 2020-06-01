The 1970 Abbotsford International Airshow marked the event being branded as ‘Canada’s National Airshow’. A time capsule was created and stored to mark the occasion. (Submitted)

Abbotsford International Airshow opening 50-year-old time capsule

Bronze time capsule was put together to commemorate AIA as Canada’s National Airshow

The COVID-19 pandemic may have cancelled the Abbotsford International Airshow for 2020, but the virus will not stop another unique celebration of Abbotsford’s biggest local event.

This years marks the 50th anniversary of the show being officially named Canada’s National Airshow, and the stone cairn and time capsule that was put together to mark the occasion back in 1970 will be opened on Aug. 7.

RELATED: Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Interestingly enough, 1970 was also the year of the formation of the Snowbirds as Canada’s National Air Display Team.

According to the AIA’s chair Steve Stewart, a cairn was built outside the airport terminal building prior to 1970. The cairn was created using rocks from all over Canada and the rest of the world, pieces of the old London Bridge and rocks from the Matterhorn. Beneath the cairn is a copper time capsule that was to be opened 50 years later.

The time capsule contains messages from world leaders such as former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, former American president Richard Nixon, former opposition leader Robert Stanfield and other ministers.

The dedication occurred on Aug. 7, 1970 by minister Don Jamieson and Fraser Valley East MP Jerry Pringle, with the date of Aug. 7, 2020 as a reopening.

The cairn was originally located just outside the airside entrance to the customs office of the terminal, which in 1970 was located in Hangar Number Two. Since then, over the past 50 years, as terminals have been built, moved, redeveloped and relocated, the cairn has been moved at least three times, and it no longer stands on its original base.

AIA organizers have invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend the opening of the cairn and time capsule, but he has not yet responded to the invitation. Organizers noted that his father officially designated the AIA as Canada’s National Airshow back in 1970.

Event details for the time capsule opening still have to be finalized, but it is scheduled to occur on Aug. 7.

abbotsford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hot rods parade by Langley hospital at seven o’clock for front line workers
Next story
Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Just Posted

Public gets chance to name Langley bear cub

The fundraising contest at Critter Care runs to June 22

VIDEO: Drive-by Langley City tribute to Elvis raises funds for Langley Lodge and the Food Bank

Another is tentatively planned for next month

July entries placed ‘on pause’ at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

Still waiting for approval to reopen

Langley 10-year-old’s call for baseball to resume gets positive response from Baseball B.C.

Amateur ball authority takes to social media to say it is working on a return to the playing fields

Teen cashier pays grocery bill for Aldergrove woman who comes back a week later to shower her in gifts

Otter Co-op’s Brooklyn Roberts asked to pay Tamara Smith’s $44 grocery bill after debit card declined

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: B.C. landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Abbotsford International Airshow opening 50-year-old time capsule

Bronze time capsule was put together to commemorate AIA as Canada’s National Airshow

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom

South Surrey park becomes only place for international couples to meet

Most Read