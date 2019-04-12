Abbotsford man charged after allegedly holding two Tasers and rushing at cop

Officer not injured in incident Wednesday night on Eagle Mountain

An Abbotsford man has been charged after he allegedly held a Taser in each hand and charged at a police officer.

Const. Jody Thomas said the incident took place at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when police were called by a person who said the son of a neighbour was being violent towards his parents.

Thomas said an officer arrived at the residence in the Eagle Mountain area, and a man “charged out the door” holding a Taser in each hand.

Thomas didn’t know the details, but the officer was able to arrest the man, who was then discovered to be carrying a third Taser in his back waistline.

The officer was not harmed, Thomas said.

Avraj Grewal, 21, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing an unauthorized non-firearm, and assault.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear, and is next set to appear in court on May 16.

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RELATED: B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

RELATED: Traffic stop turns up two swords, Taser, drugs and cash

Previous story
Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Just Posted

Abbotsford man charged after allegedly holding two Tasers and rushing at cop

Officer not injured in incident Wednesday night on Eagle Mountain

PHOTOS: Bird lays eggs on elementary school playground

A pair of killdeer birds have been watching over four eggs that were layed at Willoughby Elementary.

‘Heroic’ bus driver lets kids off bus before driving out of traffic

A school bus driver acted quick to ensure the safety of kids during emergency in Aldergrove

Gurney, $800 coffee maker among items stolen by Langley thieves

Police have released surveillance photos of suspects in recent investigations

VIDEO: Week’s rest prepares Giants for WHL finals

G-Men advance to Western Conference finals in Langley next Friday, after 4-0 series win over Royals

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Skier sought after young person badly hurt on Grouse Mountain

North Vancouver RCMP say the youth suffered serious head injuries

VIDEO: ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa visits Mission pub

Celebrity posed for photos with fans on Wednesday night at Mission Springs

Update: Man seriously injured in truck, car crash in Surrey

Car demolished in morning crash with truck at 104th Avenue and 144th Street

Most Read