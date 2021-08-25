Abbotsford Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Boy last seen in Langley area on Tuesday

Hunter Keys, 11, is missing from Abbotsford and was last seen in the Langley area on Aug. 24, 2021, say Abbotsford Police. (RCMP released image)

The Abbotsford Police Department has issued a missing person notice for a young boy.

They are trying to locate a missing 11-year-old, Hunter Keys. It is believed he was seen Tuesday (Aug. 24) in the Langley area.

Hunter is 5’7”, with a very slim build. He has short light brown hair and brown eyes. No clothing description is available at this time.

Anyone with information about Hunter Keys is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).

