Hunter Keys, 11, is missing from Abbotsford and was last seen in the Langley area on Aug. 24, 2021, say Abbotsford Police. (RCMP released image)

Hunter Keys, 11, is missing from Abbotsford and was last seen in the Langley area on Aug. 24, 2021, say Abbotsford Police. (RCMP released image)

Abbotsford Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Boy last seen in Langley area on Tuesday

The Abbotsford Police Department has issued a missing person notice for a young boy.

They are trying to locate a missing 11-year-old, Hunter Keys. It is believed he was seen Tuesday (Aug. 24) in the Langley area.

Hunter is 5’7”, with a very slim build. He has short light brown hair and brown eyes. No clothing description is available at this time.

Anyone with information about Hunter Keys is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).

READ MORE: Missing man’s mom still hopeful, 2 years after his car was found abandoned at Chilliwack trail

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordLangleymissing personNews

Previous story
Saanich-Gulf Islands Conservative candidate apologizes for Black Lives Matter comments
Next story
B.C. paramedics share back-to-school hygiene tips

Just Posted

Langley’s Brodie Hofer in action at the 2021 North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) continental championship in Durango, Mexico. (NORCECA/special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Hofer and teammates win silver at continental volleyball championships

44-year-old Joshua Ritch was seen running from the bank’s entrance towards Lougheed Highway by officers on Aug. 11, and was arrested after a short chase on foot. Surrey Now file photo.
Langley man charged in 2nd Mission bank robbery within a month

Doug Penner, now 18, was all smiles when the Ride for Doug was able to return – despite the rain – this June in Langley. The Island ride, however, has been postponed for a year. (Langley Advance Times files)
Ride for Doug’s Island event deferred a year

Hunter Keys, 11, is missing from Abbotsford and was last seen in the Langley area on Aug. 24, 2021, say Abbotsford Police. (RCMP released image)
Abbotsford Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy