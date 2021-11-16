Abbotsford’s Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill is offering free meals to all those impacted by the floods.

Abbotsford’s Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill is offering free meals to all those impacted by the floods.

Abbotsford restaurant offering free meals to those impacted by flooding

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill providing free meals at all locations, complimentary delivery also offered

Abbotsford’s Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill has announced they are offering free meals to anyone impacted by the recent floods and mudslides in the Fraser Valley.

Restaurant management stated that all seven locations will be providing the free meals and customers can either order directly from their location of choice or free delivery will be offered.

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill has locations in Abbotsford, Aldergrove, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Langley, Surrey and North Delta.

The Abbotsford location can be found at #103-2494 Clearbrook Road.

This type of generosity is not new for the establishment, as in the past they have offered free food to front line workers and those unable to pay.

RELATED: Abbotsford restaurant offering free meals for those unable to pay

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill provides meals to 35 front line workers

abbotsfordBreaking NewsFood

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline shut down due to severe rain, flooding in B.C.
Next story
White Rock’s pier reopens following closure due to high winds, tide

Just Posted

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)
Lower Mainland woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search for others ongoing

Langley City’s Lore Wollf enjoys the fall view as seen from the grandstand at McLeod Athletic Park. He took this picture of the track and beyond while running stairs at the park located at 56th Avenue and 216th Street. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: View of track from on high

A car ended up submerged at the Fernridge mobile home park on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The driver was helped to safety by Langley Township fire crews. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Driver rescued from submerged car in South Langley

In 2020, the Christmas in Williams Park light display in Langley was limited to six days due to COVID-19. This year, it will run for three weeks, but will still be a drive-through event. (Barbara Sharp/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Christmas in Williams Park lights display will be a drive-through event again