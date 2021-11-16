Abbotsford restaurant offering free meals to those impacted by flooding

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill providing free meals at all locations, complimentary delivery also offered

Abbotsford’s Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill is offering free meals to all those impacted by the floods.

Abbotsford’s Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill has announced they are offering free meals to anyone impacted by the recent floods and mudslides in the Fraser Valley.

Restaurant management stated that all seven locations will be providing the free meals and customers can either order directly from their location of choice or free delivery will be offered.

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill has locations in Abbotsford, Aldergrove, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Langley, Surrey and North Delta.

The Abbotsford location can be found at #103-2494 Clearbrook Road.

This type of generosity is not new for the establishment, as in the past they have offered free food to front line workers and those unable to pay.

