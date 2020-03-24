Abbotsford restaurant offering free tiffin service today

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill’s Abbotsford & Aldergrove locations running service on March 24 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Abbotsford and Aldergrove locations of Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill are offering a free tiffin service today (March 24) from 3 to 5 p.m.

Abbotsford’s Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill is hoping to spread some positivity in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiffin is a Indian term for a light tea-time meal often consisting of rice, lentils, curry, vegetables and meat.

Restaurant management stated that they will be abiding by the current social distancing recommendations during the event.

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill is located at 103-2494 Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford and at 27100 Fraser Highway in Aldergrove.

The establishment made headlines earlier this year after they put up a sign offering free food to anyone who was hungry and unable to pay.

