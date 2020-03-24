The Abbotsford and Aldergrove locations of Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill are offering a free tiffin service today (March 24) from 3 to 5 p.m.

Abbotsford restaurant offering free tiffin service today

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill’s Abbotsford & Aldergrove locations running service on March 24 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Abbotsford’s Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill is hoping to spread some positivity in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant announced that both its Abbotsford and Aldergrove locations will be providing a free tiffin service today (March 24) from 3 to 5 p.m.

Tiffin is a Indian term for a light tea-time meal often consisting of rice, lentils, curry, vegetables and meat.

Restaurant management stated that they will be abiding by the current social distancing recommendations during the event.

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill is located at 103-2494 Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford and at 27100 Fraser Highway in Aldergrove.

The establishment made headlines earlier this year after they put up a sign offering free food to anyone who was hungry and unable to pay.

RELATED: Abbotsford restaurant offering free meals for those unable to pay

Food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19
Next story
Crime Stoppers warning of COVID-19 related scams

Just Posted

VIDEO: No-contact council meetings planned for both Langleys

City holds first telephone conference session, Township gives the idea preliminary approval

Abbotsford restaurant offering free tiffin service today

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill’s Abbotsford & Aldergrove locations running service on March 24 from 3 to 5 p.m.

VIDEO: Development of sci-fi show shot around Langley stalls amid pandemic

Hollywood’s pilot season – a busy time for the industry – has completely stopped due to COVID-19

WEATHER: Mix of sun and cloud expected in Langley

Temperatures to reach a high of 10 C

Gabby’s Country Cabaret visited by patron with confirmed case of COVID-19

Those in attendance on February 29 and March 14 may have been exposed to a coronavirus

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Crime Stoppers warning of COVID-19 related scams

It has issued a public warning about some of the scams out there, which in particular target the elderly

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs closure leaves some horsemen and horses with nowhere to go

Sandra Roberts says horsemen’s welfare not being addressed

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Most Read