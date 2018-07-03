Tanner Henderson, 20, of Abbotsford died Monday in hospital after being shot at his home on Canada Day.

Abbotsford shooting victim, 20, dies of his injuries

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

The 20-year-old man shot in Abbotsford on Canada Day has died of his injuries, and the case is now being handled by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The victim has been identified as Tanner Henderson on a GoFundMe page set up by a family member to raise money to support his parents.

An email to the Abbotsford News stated that Henderson was accidentally shot by his friend.

“Tanner was shot in the head on (Sunday) evening, and he passed away the next day,” the GoFundMe page states.

“All of his organs have been donated so Tanner will live on through someone else’s life. He was way too young to be taken at the age of 20, and no parent should have to go through this.”

The page states that any funds not used by Henderson’s family will be donated to a cause that meant something to him.

The shooting occurred at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, when the Abbotsford Police Department received a 911 hang-up call alerting them to a possible shooting at a residence in the 2500 block of Birch Street.

BC Ambulance Service arrived at the residence and located Henderson, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and died of his injuries on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, charges have not yet been laid against the 18-year-old who was arrested in connection with the incident. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Police were on the scene following a shooting Sunday night on Birch Street in Abbotsford. (John Morrow photo)

Previous story
UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

Just Posted

Aldergrove Legion and ag society get in on Canada Day fun

The Aldergrove Fair parade moves to July 1 and the legion branch has family events.

Marijuana cultivation affects neighbourhood’s quality of life

Misting cannons have done little to mask smell

Marijuana cultivation a mixed blessing

Economic benefit comes with other issues

Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience opens with a splash

Free test swim passes now available

Happy Herd about more than yoga

ORganization hopes to educate-change attitudes

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

Langley artist contributes to Greenpeace pipeline protest

Brandon Gabriel’s art was hung in the path of oil tankers by activists.

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

North Van woman shot in Pitt Meadows

Police release description of suspect vehicles

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late

B.C. librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

Climbing a stairway to a British Airways passenger jet

Orca breaches near whale watching boat on Vancouver Island

“I had just picked up her camera to take a few shots when this beautiful orca breached 30 feet from our boat”

HISTORY: Memories of 1948 Fraser River floods still run strong

Looking back on the Fraser River flood of 1948, 70 years later

Professional death coaches: A new type of doula

Two B.C. women Explore the sacred journey between life and death

Most Read