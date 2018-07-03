Abbotsford shooting victim, 20, dies of his injuries

Tanner Henderson, 20, of Abbotsford died Monday in hospital after being shot at his home on Canada Day.

The 20-year-old man shot in Abbotsford on Canada Day has died of his injuries, and the case is now being handled by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The victim has been identified as Tanner Henderson on a GoFundMe page set up by a family member to raise money to support his parents.

An email to the Abbotsford News stated that Henderson was accidentally shot by his friend.

“Tanner was shot in the head on (Sunday) evening, and he passed away the next day,” the GoFundMe page states.

“All of his organs have been donated so Tanner will live on through someone else’s life. He was way too young to be taken at the age of 20, and no parent should have to go through this.”

The page states that any funds not used by Henderson’s family will be donated to a cause that meant something to him.

The shooting occurred at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, when the Abbotsford Police Department received a 911 hang-up call alerting them to a possible shooting at a residence in the 2500 block of Birch Street.

BC Ambulance Service arrived at the residence and located Henderson, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and died of his injuries on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, charges have not yet been laid against the 18-year-old who was arrested in connection with the incident. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.