Raul Pinol of Abbotsford won numerous honours at the recent Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford student cleans up at national science fair

Raul Pinol, 15, enters project on condensation of water using geothermal energy

  • May. 26, 2018 6:00 a.m.
  • News

An Abbotsford student claimed several honors at the 57th annual Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa.

Raul Pinol, a Grade 11 student from St. John Brebeuf High School, was among two students selected to attend the event – held May 12 to 19 – from the Regional Science Fair held at University of the Fraser Valley in April.

His project on the condensation of water using geothermal energy quickly caught the attention of the judges and corporate sponsors at the national event, as they saw the real-life global applications Pinol’s concept and design could have on rural and underdeveloped cities.

His project won “Best Environmental Engineering Project” in the senior category, even though he is only 15 years old.

Pinol won an all-expense trip and grant money to collaborate and develop his project further with the University of Waterloo.

He also won invitations to an exchange program with SHAD, an organization designed to empower exceptional youth to make the world a better place, and a scientific entrepreneurial workshop at STEM.

Finally, Pinol was awarded multiple scholarships to University of Ottawa and Carlton University.

There were a total of 500 projects represented at the Canada-Wide Science Fair.

The other student selected to attend the national event from the Regional Science Fair was James Fang of Elgin Park Secondary in Surrey.

Previous story
Update: Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimated at 2,100 hectares
Next story
B.C.’s devastating 2017 wildfire season revisited in new book

Just Posted

Abbotsford student cleans up at national science fair

Raul Pinol, 15, enters project on condensation of water using geothermal energy

Langley rep fastpitch squad goes 8-0 in White Rock tourney

The Fraser Valley Fusion 2006 rep A team took top honours in the Pride and Power Tournament.

Abbotsford high school teacher charged with sexual offences involving two youths

Henry Kang, 50, charged with two counts each of sex assault and sexual exploitation

UPDATE: Rear-end collision led to fiery Highway 1 crash

Victim who was airlifted to hospital following Thursday evening collision is expected to survive

Township continues flood evacuation alert in Northwest Langley

Township of Langley takes cautious approach as Abbotsford rescinds Glen Valley alert

Trans Mountain pipeline: How we got here

A look at the Kinder Morgan expansion, decades in the making

B.C.’s devastating 2017 wildfire season revisited in new book

British Columbia Burning written by CBC journalist Bethany Lindsay

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Get fit on Fitness Day

Township celebrates national Health and Fitness Day on June 2

Watoto Children’s Choir tour returns to Langley

Watoto Children’s Choir returns to Canada with ‘Signs & Wonders’ musical production

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Most Read