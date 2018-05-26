Abbotsford student cleans up at national science fair

Raul Pinol, 15, enters project on condensation of water using geothermal energy

Raul Pinol of Abbotsford won numerous honours at the recent Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa. (Submitted photo)

An Abbotsford student claimed several honors at the 57th annual Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa.

Raul Pinol, a Grade 11 student from St. John Brebeuf High School, was among two students selected to attend the event – held May 12 to 19 – from the Regional Science Fair held at University of the Fraser Valley in April.

His project on the condensation of water using geothermal energy quickly caught the attention of the judges and corporate sponsors at the national event, as they saw the real-life global applications Pinol’s concept and design could have on rural and underdeveloped cities.

His project won “Best Environmental Engineering Project” in the senior category, even though he is only 15 years old.

Pinol won an all-expense trip and grant money to collaborate and develop his project further with the University of Waterloo.

He also won invitations to an exchange program with SHAD, an organization designed to empower exceptional youth to make the world a better place, and a scientific entrepreneurial workshop at STEM.

Finally, Pinol was awarded multiple scholarships to University of Ottawa and Carlton University.

There were a total of 500 projects represented at the Canada-Wide Science Fair.

The other student selected to attend the national event from the Regional Science Fair was James Fang of Elgin Park Secondary in Surrey.