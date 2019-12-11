Lisa Werring, executive director of the Surrey Christmas Bureau, in front of the mostly empty shelves for teenagers. The bureau was broken into early Wednesday morning, Dec. 11. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

‘Absolutely devastating’: Laptops, gift cards stolen from Surrey Christmas Bureau

Executive director says it’s a ‘huge blow’ and the charity was ‘already struggling for teen gifts’

Who would break into a Christmas bureau?

That’s what Lisa Werring is asking herself after discovering someone broke into the Surrey Christmas Bureau’s toy depot early Wednesday morning, getting away with three of four new laptops recently donated as well gift cards earmarked for teens.

“This is the grinch that stole Christmas for a bunch of teens. Literally,” said Werring, the charity’s executive director. “It’s a huge blow.”

Werring told the Now-Leader that Surrey RCMP alerted her of the break-in at 7 a.m.

“Somebody had kicked in our back door and got in. The break-in happened sometime shortly after 6 a.m.,” she said. “While we were already struggling for teen gifts, now we basically don’t have any. All the gift cards coming in for teenagers have been taken. It’s absolutely devastating.”

Surrey RCMP said in a press release that it’s believed roughly $6,000 in gift cards were take, in addition to the laptops. Police continue to investigate the break-and-enter.

“To have an incident like this occur against a charity that works hard to support families during the holiday season is deplorable,” said Inspector Gurmakh Parmar in a release. “I encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact police and help ensure we can support those that support the vulnerable in our community.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A behind-the-scenes look at Surrey Christmas Bureau’s ‘pop-up Toys R Us’

READ MORE: Surrey Christmas Bureau calls for donations to meet ‘increasing need’

homelessphoto

(A Surrey RCMP officer collecting evidence from the scene of the break in at the Surrey Christmas Bureau, which was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Photo: Lauren Collins)

The charity had put out a call for donations in late November to meet an “increasing need” in the community.

Werring said late last month that more than 1,200 families including 3,360 children had already signed up for help and more are registering every day.

Toys and cash donations can be dropped off to the depot at at 10240 City Pkwy., Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2019 Toy Wish list and a link for financial donations are also available on the Christmas Bureau website at christmasbureau.com.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-191430.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Partial lockdown as student in medical distress at Walnut Grove Secondary

Just Posted

‘A tale of two schools’: Standalone middle school out of the question for D.W. Poppy

School District board of trustees put through three motions following middle school consultations

Partial lockdown as student in medical distress at Walnut Grove Secondary

Ambulance paramedics were sent to the school Wednesday morning

A surprise under the mistletoe at Christmas in Williams Lake Park

New addition to annual Langley light show records first marriage proposal

Lost wallet and fake gold: con artist strikes in Langley

Police issue warning about ‘Dubai gold’ con game

WEATHER: Rain and wind expected in Langley

Temperatures will remain steady Wednesday, reaching a high of 8 C

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Chilliwack took the number-two spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

‘Absolutely devastating’: Laptops, gift cards stolen from Surrey Christmas Bureau

Executive director says it’s a ‘huge blow’ and the charity was ‘already struggling for teen gifts’

Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Two-factor verification has been the go-to way to keep online accounts secure

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

10,000 affordable rentals a year needed to tackle Metro Vancouver housing crisis: report

The report focused on building government-funded housing, rather than relying on the private sector

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

Most Read