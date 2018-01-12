Accused cop killer makes second court appearance

A sheriff’s vehicle leaves the Abbotsford courthouse on Friday morning with Oscar Arfmann, the man charged with killing Const. John Davidson. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Oscar Arfmann, the man accused of killing Const. John Davidson, made a brief appearance Friday morning in Abbotsford provincial court.

The appearance was the second for Arfmann, 65, who is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Davidson’s death on Nov. 6. The Crown indicated that Arfmann’s next court date will be Feb. 26 in B.C. Supreme Court in Chilliwack to set a date for trial.

This means that he will forego a preliminary hearing, which is held in some cases to determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Security was tight again at today’s appearance, as it was at Arfmann’s previous court date on Nov. 28.

Arfmann, an Alberta resident, was charged Nov. 7 with first-degree murder after Davidson was killed in the line of duty.

The 53-year-old officer was the first on scene after police received reports of shots being fired at civilians at a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

Davidson was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene following a brief police chase that ended in a crash and with more shots being fired. He was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital.