Accused in Carson Crimeni death sees court appearance delayed

No trial in near future on manslaughter charge

Aron Crimeni put balloons on the Justice For Carson banner at the Walnut Grove Skate Park on Friday, July 2. A manslaughter charge against a suspect was laid in September. (Langley Advance Times files)

Court proceedings in the manslaughter case against the 20-year-old accused in the death of Langley’s Carson Crimeni were drawn out this week as a pre-trial appearance was cancelled and moved to December.

According to the Surrey Provincial Court registry, a planned Wednesday appearance for the accused, who cannot be named as he was a youth at the time of Crimeni’s death, has been moved to Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

There are typically weeks or months of pre-trial appearances before an actual trial is scheduled.

The accused was charged with manslaughter in September, more than two years after Carson’s death. During the investigation Langley RCMP interviewed more than 100 potential witnesses and received more than 100 tips from the public.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

On Aug. 7, 2019, Carson was found in severe medical distress in a park near Walnut Grove Secondary and the Walnut Grove Recreation Centre.

Despite attempts by police, firefighters, and BC Ambulance paramedics to revive him, Carson died later that night in hospital of an apparent drug overdose.

Video clips posted to social media showed the Langley teen was barely able to stand or speak earlier that day at the Walnut Grove skate park, while people could be heard laughing.

His family believes he was given a huge amount of drugs by older youths who preyed on the “gregarious and trusting” Carson.

Although youth sentences are usually shorter than those for adults, judges can impose adult sentences on youths who have committed serious crimes. In fact, prosecutors are obligated to consider seeking an adult sentence for some crimes, including manslaughter.

Carson’s father Aron and grandfather Darrel Crimeni have said the family plans to follow the court proceedings closely.

