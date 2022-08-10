A flower-bedecked memorial to one three people who died at the scene of a house fire in Langley in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive on Monday, June 29, 2020. (Langley Advance Times files)

Accused killer opts for no jury in Langley triple-murder trial

Trial of Kia Ebrahimian to begin on Sept. 19 in New Westminster

A Langley man charged with killing three family members has opted to be tried by a judge alone, instead of by a jury.

Kia Ebrahimian faces three charges of second degree murder in the June 13, 2020 deaths of his sibling Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, their mother Tatiana Bazyar, and Bazyar’s common-law husband Francesco Zangrilli, found dead in or near their home.

Jury selection was scheduled to take place in early September, but on Aug. 4, Ebrahimian’s defence opted to proceed to trial with a judge deciding guilt or innocence.

The triple-murder trial is now scheduled to begin on Sept. 19, in New Westminster Supreme Court.

were all found dead at or near the scene of a house fire in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood.

Kia Ebrahimian, Befrin’s brother, was charged with murder a month later. He was 24 when he was first charged in the summer of 2020.

If convicted, Ebrahimian would face life in prison, with a parole eligibility of between 10 and 25 years, determined by the judge.

Ebrahimian was most recently in court for a voir dire hearing in early August.

Persons charged with criminal offences are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

